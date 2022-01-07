15 UAE camping spots to enjoy during the winter
The mountains of Hatta to the deserts of Liwa, we travel across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah
Hatta, Dubai: In this town tucked away at the foothills of Al Hajjar mountains, you can explore the Hatta Secret Pool, take in the serene landscape and quench a thirst for adventure. A personal favourite is the Hatta 360 Observatory, which dates back to 1880, built as a military tower in the village to fend off attacks. Today, the structure sits proudly at a peak point of Hatta offering visitors unspoiled views of its natural beauty.
Al Qudra Desert, Dubai: A popular weekend destination when the weather turns for the better, Al Qudra is the ideal destination for families looking for the outdoor experience, minus the hassle. Plus, the view is a bonus, complete with artificial lakes, surrounded by sand dunes that make for a perfect backdrop for a selfie at sunset.
Al Hayer Forest, Dubai: Often overlooked by some of the more popular spots around the UAE, this gem on the Dubai-Al Ain stretch that offers a green patch and easy manoeuvring for those who want to stay close to the highway but yet experience the desert adventure. The green patch is a delight to camp at after the rains, but beware of critters that call this place home.
Liwa, Abu Dhabi: As the gateway to the majestic Rub Al Khali or The Empty Quarter – the world’s sandiest desert – Liwa itself is a cluster of villages surrounding an oasis on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, with a few restaurants tucked away and a handful of desert hideaways. Those with 4x4s and a penchant for dune bashing must attempt the Mureeb Dune in the Rub Al Khali. However, be warned, while this is the ultimate camping spot for silent reflection, the towering dunes aren’t for the novice drivers and it is best advised to travel here with a GPS and a convoy of vehicles for assistance.
Bab Al Nojoum Camp, Abu Dhabi: Those like to glamp up their camping experience can give the Bab Al Nojoum Camp a try on Al Hudayriyat Island in the UAE capital, which is located 20 minutes away from the city. Either pitch up a tent for two or book into a vintage van from Dh500. Bigger groups can opt for the two-storey tents that offer top stargazing experiences with private beach access, and chalets complete with private plunge pools.
Sweihan, Abu Dhabi: Located in Abu Dhabi, it is on the border of three cities: Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain. Sweihan is known as ‘Little Liwa’, since it is the practising ground of Liwa enthusiasts. Sweihan is different than the other deserts and is only advised for experienced drivers, due to its big dunes and soft sands. With proper guiding and GPS, one can see an abundance of camels and lone Emiratis with their falcons here. Naqrah is a sand dune located deep in the Sweihan desert, which needs to be tried at least once by dune bashing buffs.
Al Khaznah, Abu Dhabi: The desert stretch between Al Ain and Abu Dhabi is an off-roader’s delight, promising an unwavering desert vista that’s usually devoid of too many vehicles. Although, it is advisable to have a convoy of two to three vehicles if you happen to be a novice off-roader. Also, pack warm clothes as the temperatures are known to dip at night, bringing on some serious chills. Al Khaznah is also on the route of many desert safaris and camps in case the solo trip isn’t too appealing.
Jebel Hafeet Desert Park, Abu Dhabi: There are three camping experiences to choose from this popular venue in Al Ain. Located at the base of Jebel Hafeet, Abu Dhabi’s tallest peak, visitors can explore the family-friendly park’s majestic natural surroundings on a hike, mountain bike, horse or camel and discover archaeological and historical remains that include remnants of the Neolithic period from 8,000 years ago.
Al Badayer, Sharjah: In addition to off-roading across its golden dine, Al Badayer in Sharjah is a famous camping destination where you can enjoy the silence, golden sunsets and the absence of light pollution to take in the beauty of a star-filled night sky. And if the moment strikes, do take a shot at the Big Red dune and come out on the other side as a winner.
Mleiha Camp, Sharjah: Step back in time and explore the UAE’s history at one of the country’s most important historic sites, tracing back the early settlers to the region’s Palaeolithic and Neolithic era. Today, it is a vast landscape that invites you to roll down its pristine sands, set up camp and let nature surround you. Those who would like to take in a few activities can indulge in horseback riding, sunset yoga, or join a stargazing tour.
Al Faya Desert, Sharjah: Riding along the Sharjah-Kalba Road, towards the east-coast exclaves, will lead you to a spectacular desert of ruby sand. Both amateurs and skilled drivers favour it due to its dunes, which are bigger than Al Badayer. As a matter of fact, the popular opinion is that one can find the biggest dunes to ride down here, and hence is known under the name “Big Fall” also. This is a popular tourist spot to set up camp under the stars.
Awafi, Ras Al Khaimah: Perhaps one of the most well-known camping destinations in the UAE, the Awafi desert area is an ideal spot for those venturing out with families and prefer solidarity in company, with many like them venturing to this spot over the weekends. Aside from a quad biking hotspot, the site also hosts the annual festival to celebrate the emirate’s ethnic and cultural heritage.
Bear Grylls Explorer Camp, Ras Al Khaimah: Experience the wild, much like the famous explorer, at this pet-friendly camp in Ras Al Khaimah where you can sleep in cabins created out of containers. When it gets nippy in the evening, you can warm yourself around the campfire, toast marshmallows and share stories. There’s no slumming it on these premises that come complete with modern conveniences such as private bathrooms and showers.
Al Aqah Beach, Fujairah: While Fujairah boasts a number of camping places, a favourite has to be Al Aqah Beach, ideal for families who are looking for some basic amenities, like a five-star resort nearby for a Sunday morning roast. If you get to the beach around sunrise, you will catch local fishermen hauling in their catch of the day.
Bianky Beach Camp, Ajman: The emirate of Ajman is the latest to throw its ring into the camping experience, with its Bianky Beach Camp nestled by the waters of the Arabian Gulf. You can either rough it out or glamp it up at this venue, choosing from a tent or a hut to a three-bedroom villa here.
