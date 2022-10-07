1 of 10
‘Godfather’ (UAE cinemas): Chiranjeevi is in top form in this Telugu political thriller directed by Mohan Raja. A remake of the 2019 Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’, it also features Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana in important roles. The movie follows the political unrest that takes place after a powerful leader dies.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 10
‘The Ghost’ (UAE cinemas): It’s a battle of the Telugu superstars as Nagarjuna takes the lead in this action thriller written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. It also features Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran and Manish Chaudhari, among others. The plot revolves around a retired RAW field operative who gets back into action to protect his sister Anu’s daughter Aditi.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
‘Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester’ (Netflix): American comedian of Indian descent Hasan Minhaj is back and — undoubtedly — bigger than ever with his second stand-up comedy special that was filmed at the historic Brooklyn Academy of Music. The funnyman combines his hilarious jokes with unique storytelling to discuss issues such as fatherhood and freedom of speech.
Image Credit: Netflix
4 of 10
‘Derry Girls’ (Netflix): Ready for more laughs because the Irish girls are returning with season three — its last one. The coming-of-age comedy series follows a group of friends at a girls’ secondary Catholic school during the final years of the Troubles. They are surrounded by conflict but still find time to get up to lots of mischief and bonding.
Image Credit:
5 of 10
‘Love In Contract’ (Viki): Popular Korean actress Park Min-young stars as the attractive and charming Choi Sang-eun, who works as a contract marriage master. She transforms herself into a perfect partner for her clients so that they can live the single life. She eventually develops feelings for her mysterious long-term client, Jung Ji-ho (Go Kyung-pyo), and one of her newest clients, actor Kang Hae-jin (Kim Jae-young).
Image Credit: IMDB
6 of 10
‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2’ (Netflix): Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh return for another season of fun and friendship, catfights, adventure — and, surprisingly, honest conversation about growing old. With its special brand of name dropping and blatant promotion of various family projects, the show can be a little cringe. But, like most reality TV shows, it’s hard to look away.
Image Credit:
7 of 10
‘Hocus Pocus’ (Disney +): It’s been a while since the first movie that saw three evil witches with a penchant for stealing kids’ souls was released, but for all the old tech and overacting, it makes for a fun watch. (The second instalment is out on the channel too, in case you are looking to binge). In this film, three witches from old Salem are summoned on the night of Halloween to modern day — ahem, 1990s — Salem where they must imbibe enough essence eau de child to ensure their youth and life. But will the motley gang of teens be able to hold out and foil their plans or will they end up becoming appetizers?
Image Credit:
8 of 10
‘Cruella’ (Disney +): While this origin story of the infamous Cruella doesn’t quite endear her to you — she’s still quite a devil — it does explain a little of the crazy. When the orphan Estella, who’s got a sick style of fashion and who believes she’s responsible for her mum’s death, gets the chance to work for a top notch atelier, she learns a secret that will change her life — and her perspective on things — forever.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
‘Vikrant Rona’ (Zee 5): Inspector Vikrant Rona heads to a village to investigate a string of killings that may be linked to supernatural forces. Will he find the culprit or be killed during his search?
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 10
‘The Rings of Power’ (Amazon Prime Video): This slow burn epic that cost its makers millions might bore you at first, but stick with it for the magic of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ will make a return. The drama, set thousands of years before ‘The Hobbit’, sees the resurgence of Morgoth’s successor and the scramble of elves and men as they ready to battle their old, evil foe.
Image Credit: Prime Video