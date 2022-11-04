1 of 10
‘Double XL’ (UAE cinemas): Bollwood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi together address body shaming and beauty norms with a sense of humour in this new comedy. The movie follows two plus-size women Rajshree Trivedi and Saira Khanna and their personal journey with societal expectations of them.
‘Mili’ (UAE cinemas): Star kid Janhvi Kapoor takes on what might be her most challenging role yet. She plays a nursing graduate who accidentally gets stuck in a freezer room. She has to beat the clock and escape before he meets a chilling end. The actress said in an interview she really felt the cold as she filmed in an actual freezer for the role.
‘Phone Bhoot’ (UAE cinemas): Looking for a cheesy comedy to lighten up your weekend? Then look no further than this horror comedy starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. They play two unemployed horror movie lovers who try to become ghostbusters. They soon meet a ghost, played by Katrina Kaif, who has a spooky proposition for them.
‘From Scratch’ (Netflix): This series has gone viral for how emotional it is, with many fans making tearful social media reaction videos. But why is it so sad? This cross-cultural love story follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (Zoe Saldana), an American student studying in Italy, whole falls in love with Sicilian chef Lino. Their romance is hit with many challenges that threaten their future.
‘Crash Landing on You’ (Netflix): Here’s an oldie but a goodie. This Korean drama, starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin (who are now married and expecting their first child together), is popular for a reason. When a South Korean heiress accidently paraglides into North Korea, she stumbles upon a handsome and kind North Korean officer who tries to protect her and get her back home. Soon, they fall in love despite their differences.
‘Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal’ (Amazon Prime Video): American-Chinese Jimmy follows an old-but-favourite formula: generation gap and second gen tussle with migrant parents for his routine, which tickles my funny bone.
‘Cold Case’ (Amazon Prime Video): There’s something comforting about watching a crime show that puts to rest questions on a case that has been ignored for years. It makes you, at least for the duration of the show, believe that justice shall prevail, even if it takes a bit of time to do so.
‘Bimbisara’ (Zee 5): In this epic, Bimbisara, a ruthless emperor with impossible strength, is thrown by his twin through a portal that takes him to the present day. Here’s where he’ll really learn what ruling is all about — after being taken down a peg or two of course.
‘Dark Water’ (Disney+): In this horror movie, Dahlia and her daughter move to an old building after she and her husband split up. In this new home — in a decrepit building — Dahlia begins to experience eerie sounds and happenings while her daughter makes a new “imaginary” friend.
‘Wedding Season’ (Netflix): Kick off the weekend with a bit of romance. This movie follows the story of Asha (Pallavi Sharda), who breaks off her engagement and leaves behind a successful banking career to move to New Jersey for a fresh start. Asha’s mother then creates an online dating profile to set Asha up with her “perfect” match. Enter Ravi (Suraj Sharma) — or rather Ravi’s parents — who have the same idea for their son. Asha and Ravi’s reluctantly go on a first date and decide to pretend to date each other to get through the upcoming wedding season.
