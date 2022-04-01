1 of 10
'Maa’ Waqf Al Tanfeez' (Zee Alwan): This Syrian social drama follows the residents of Haret Al-Attarin who have returned home years after they were forced to flee due to the war. The story addresses the lives of several individuals from different social classes and how they attempt to pick up the pieces of their past. The characters face disappointments and challenges on every level, crushed by successive conflicts that bring various moral and psychological hurdles. Abbas Al Nouri, Sulaf Fawakherji and Ghassan Massoud star.
'Thil' (Zee Alwan): Abdel Mounaem Amayri, Jamal Sulaiman and Yousef Al Khal star in this pan-Arab drama that delves into the lives of people who work in the shadows but are capable of controlling all our moves. The darkness of the shadow often reflects black hearts and souls. That describes Mr. Jalal perfectly, an attractive 40-year-old lawyer who defends the law, but does not uphold justice.
'Haya Al Rouh' (Al Emarat TV): The social drama tells the story of an orphan girl with a disability who becomes an archery champion through sheer will and determination to overcome challenges and difficulties with the help of her brother. The series is directed by Hamad Al Badri and written by Maryam Al Sabah. It stars Ibrahim Al Harbi, Layla Abdulla, Abdulla Al Turkmani, among others.
'Mohammad Ali Road 2' (Abu Dhabi TV): A second season of the popular Gulf drama series returns for Ramadan. It begins with Yassin, the assistant of Captain Shihab, reaching the coast of Kuwait on an abandoned ship, causing shock among locals who thought he was dead after having disappeared for so long. Yassin has returned with knowledge of supernatural powers and can speak the language of Jinn after his immigration to Zanzibar. The series, directed by Jassem Al Muhanna, stars Khaled Amin, Saad Faraj, Bouthaina Al Raisi, and Faysal Al Omairi.
'Pablo' (Abu Dhabi TV): The channel will feature the exclusive premiere of this Egyptian drama series starring Hasan Al Raddad who portrays Sayyed Hasan, a gallant young man who has a strong and plucky character that helped him survive the difficult life he endured as an orphan. As he champions right and helps those in need, he ends up confronting a dangerous gang that deals in human trafficking. The series features top stars like Ahmad Zaher, Nabil Al Hilfawi, Sawsan Badr, Najlaa Badr, and Ahmad Fouad Salim, and is written by Hasan Dahshan and directed by Ibrahim Fakhr.
'Sanawat Al-Jarish' (Shahid VIP): Based on a true story, Hayat Al-Fahad stars in this drama that is set around the Second World War, specifically year 1940, where events led to devastating damage across the Arab Gulf states. That time period is commonly referred to in Arabic as “Sanawat Al-Jarish”. Hayat Al-Fahad, Aly Al Sabaa start in this drama on Shahid VIP.
'Suits' (OSN+): The highly anticipated adaptation is based on the series created and written by Aaron Korsh. Suits aired on the USA Network for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 and was produced by UCP, which is part of Universal Studio Group, for USA Network. The Arabic rendition is written by Mohamed Hefzy and Yasser Abdel Mageed, directed by Myriam Ahmadi, and produced by Founder and CEO of TVision Media Productions, Tarek El Ganainy. Suits Arabia is produced by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group, in partnership with Cairo-based media production company TVision. Commissioned as an OSN+ Original, it will Air on OSN+ and OSN satellite channels during the month of Ramadan 2022, with one episode released each day.
'Finding Ola' (Netflix): With Netflix actively looking into producing high quality Arabic content for the platform, ‘Finding Ola’ is another winner on the cards for the streamer with Hend Sabry leading the charge in this heartwarming tale of taking chances. The trailer to Sabry’s series, which dropped earlier this year, sees the Cairo-based Tunisian film and TV star play Ola Abdel-Sabour, a middle-aged Arab woman who seems to have it all — the perfect husband, three children and a support system in her mother. But life serves her lemons when her husband Hisham (Hany Adel) blindsides her with a divorce.
'Ramez Movie Star' (MBC 1 and MBC Iraq and online on Shahid VIP): What is Ramadan TV even without Ramez Galal? The Arab world’s biggest prankster is back for his annual hit show where he goes undercover to fool a whole host of unsuspecting stars from the world of entertainment, sport, and media. Some of his “victims” so far in previous editions have included Shah Rukh Khan, Antonio Banderas, Paris Hilton and Steven Segal. Just who is he going to “get” this year?
'Ajeen w T’heen' (Starzplay and Jawwy TV): A new series in which Fatafeat is set to introduce the internet sensation Chef Chahrazad as part of its iconic lineup of chefs. Popular for her quick and easy recipes, Chef Chahrazad will take on the Fatafeat kitchen to share her baked specialties with viewers, including a wide range of sweet and savory creations. Each episode will consist of four segments featuring an appetizer, a side, main course, and dessert. Premiering April 3 on beIN channel 251 and Jawwy channel 54, the show will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 1pm UAE time.
