1 of 11
'No Way Up' (UAE cinemas): This edge-of-your-seat thriller 'No Way Up' is a gripping and intense film that thrusts characters from diverse backgrounds into a harrowing struggle for survival after their plane crashes into the vast Pacific Ocean. As the air supply dwindles, tension rises, and dangers surround them on all fronts, the film unfolds into a relentless and suspenseful narrative. The ensemble cast brings depth to each character, highlighting the human spirit's resilience in the face of adversity. A plane filled with passengers crashes into the sea and it's up to them to make it alive. If that's not riveting drama, then what is?
Image Credit: IMdB
2 of 11
Main Atal Hoon (UAE cinemas): The biographical drama in Hindi follows the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee — India’s prime minister, poet and, above all, a statesman. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi — a Vajpayee fan — in the titular role. The film shows Vajpayee leading India during challenging times, including the Pokhran nuclear tests. It also shows the man behind the politician who’s inspired many through his kindness and integrity.
Image Credit: IMDb
3 of 11
Neru (UAE cinemas): This Malayalam-language courtroom drama brings superstar Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph of ‘Drishyam’ fame back together. Mohanlal plays seasoned lawyer Vijayamohan, on a self-imposed sabbatical, who reluctantly takes on the rape case of a young blind woman. It isn’t an easy case to argue, but Vijayamohan soldiers on with the help of the fierce survivor, Sara Mohammed, played brilliantly by Anaswara Rajan. Seasoned actor Siddique, who plays the crafty defence lawyer, is also in top form. The movie deals with a complicated issues like how the onus is on the specially-abled rape survivor to prove that she was wronged and how victim blaming is still a reality in today’s times. Well-written and well-acted, this one will stay with you for long.
Image Credit: IMDb
4 of 11
Firefly (UAE cinemas): Escape with 10-year-old Tonton (Euwenn Mikaell) to the magical world of fireflies in this Tagalog film. The story is told from the perspective of an adult Tonton (Dingdong Dantes) who reminisces about his childhood and about going in search of the Island of Fireflies, a mystical island his mother (Alessandra De Rossi) recreated for him while tucking him into bed. Directed by Zig Madamba Dulay, the film won accolades at the Metro Manila Film Festival Award, including Best Child Performer for Mikaell.
Image Credit: IMDb
5 of 11
Ayalaan (UAE cinemas) Sivakarhtikeyan-starrer 'Ayalaan' is a science fiction comedy in Tamil that revolves around an alien that finds itself on earth. The alien befriends Tamizh (Sivakarthikeyan) and reveals to him how a scientist trying to extract a deadly gas that can endanger the earth. Together, the alien and Tamizh must device a plan to save the planet. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu, and Karunakaran.
Image Credit: IMDb
6 of 11
True Detective (OSN+): The latest season of HBO's True Detective, titled ‘Night Country’, is a refreshing departure from its predecessors. Each season stands alone, weaving a new tale with fresh characters and locales. In Ennis, Alaska, the chilling mystery unfolds when the entire team of the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishes into thin air on a long winter night. Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) step into the icy quarters to unravel the enigma, confronting not just the external darkness but the shadows within themselves. Issa López, the creative force behind the latest instalment, introduces a gripping fusion of true crime and supernatural elements, reminiscent of the series' acclaimed first season. López's involvement, as the writer of most episodes and director of all six, promises a cohesive and immersive experience. Notably, ‘Night Country’ makes history as the first season to feature two female leads—Danvers and Navarro—and a predominantly female cast. This shift in dynamics not only reflects a progressive step for the series but also opens new dimensions for exploration in the intersection of crime and the occult. With its intriguing plot and seasoned cast, 'True Detective's' latest season is likely to send a chill down your spine.
Image Credit: HBO
7 of 11
Indian Police Force (Prime Video): Director Rohit Shetty of ‘Singham’ blockbuster fame will take a plunge into the world of web series with this star-studded police procedural. Starring a raft of talents including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi, the series introduces us to his fictional cop universe. Intricate investigations, intense action sequences, compelling character dynamics, and gritty stories will propel this series on law enforcement forward. If the trailer is any indication, it’s going to be an adrenaline-charged ride.
Image Credit: Prime
8 of 11
Merry Christmas (UAE cinemas): Director Sriram Raghavan’s black humour-fuelled ‘Merry Christmas,’ starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is a beguiling watch. It’s slow-burn and meditative, something that the ‘Andhadhun’ filmmaker is fine at. This engaging thriller, inspired from the French short film, L'accordeur (The Piano Tuner), hits all the right notes. The unusual casting of Kaif and Sethupathi also works. They make an oddball couple, but their mismatched personas elevate this edgy narrative. Be warned, it’s meditative and provocative, so give it time to grow on you. Don’t let the pace fracture your viewing experience.
Image Credit: IMDb
9 of 11
Killer Soup (Netflix): When you have two compelling talents like Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee stirring up this crime caper/black comedy pot, then it’s likely to be addictive with complex flavours that sit well. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey, this audacious series about a wicked woman, Swathi Shetty (aspiring restauranteur and chef), married to an obnoxious-but-wealthy Prabhu (Bajpayee) makes for a compelling watch. There’s adultery, deception, and an imperfect con. Based loosely on a real-life criminal case which happened in India, this soup is a deliciously wicked watch.
Image Credit: Netflix
10 of 11
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Netflix): This is easily one of the best feel-good movies about friendships that had our hearts. Three best friends, played by Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gaurav, navigate life, love, and ambition, with aplomb in KGHK. Their turbulent lives, often chronicled on their social media feeds, talks about finding love, and nursing heartbreak in today’s modern times. Pandey and the strapping lads are on top of their acting game. Their easy chemistry and camaraderie makes you root for them. Devoid of melodrama, this slice-of-life film has immense repeat value. And for all those who wrote off Ananya as a one-trick pony or a nepotistic talent will do a re-think. This is easily one of the best movies on effortless bonhomie. Watch out for the scene where Chaturvedi’s character does a stand-up revealing his childhood trauma. It hits you hard. Another scene-stealer featured Pandey’s character and her desperate bid to win over her ex-boyfriend. This friendship saga is like a comforting slice of carrot cake with enough drama to keep us invested.
Image Credit: IMDb
11 of 11
Berlin (Netflix): ‘Berlin’ is a Spanish show that follows the story of one of the most acclaimed characters in ‘Money Heist’. This prequels gives us an insight into what Berlin's character was like in his early days. Get to know Berlin better as he and his gang plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever, involving €44 million worth of jewels and framing the one who provided the security for it. And here’s the twist: Berlin falls in love with his victim’s wife.
Image Credit: Netflix