Hrithik Roshan’s 'Fighter' is the most anticipated movie of 2024, according to IMDb, a popular database of movies, TV shows and celebrities, that was unveiled on Tuesday. The results are determined by the actual page views of the hundreds of millions of monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Roshan said: "It's an incredibly positive update that ‘Fighter’ is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024. The response to Fighter's teaser and songs has been extraordinary, and we hope to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience for our viewers.”
In second place is the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2’. The movie will dive deeper into his character, his established enterprise and the repercussions of his actions. The film will once again star the actors Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari among others, while Devi Sri Prasad will return as the composer. The movie will hit theatres on August 15, 2024.
‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is the title of the third instalment of the ‘Welcome franchise’ and will reportedly be released on Christmas. Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty will be seen in lead roles.
Part of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cop Universe’, ‘Singham Again’ (or Singham 3) will star Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. The movie will hit theatres on Independence Day.
South star Prabhas’ look in the film and in a futurist get-up and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s rather mysterious persona has added to the anticipation. Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' also stars Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Pasupathy, Sasweta Chatterjee, and Disha Patani in lead roles. The movie, which incorporates both mythology as well as futuristic sci-fi elements in its narrative, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and English.
The film's makers released a 26-second-long action-packed teaser last month. The post on X (formerly Twitter) read, "When society becomes a jungle... only one predator roars for justice..."
Director Prasanth Varma said: "When my previous film with (lead actor) Teja Sajja (‘Zombie Reddy’) became a hit, I thought now I have good market to make the stories I want to tell, the stories that I am very fascinated about." And that’s how the superhero movie was born. The film, which also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai, is slated to release on January 12.
The makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' have announced the release of the film during the Republic Day weekend. The action film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and also stars Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chhillar.
Tamil film ‘Kanguva’, which features Tamil superstar Suriya, will be released in 38 languages across the world in 3D and IMAX formats. According to the makers, the world of ‘Kanguva’ will be raw, and rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film, they said.
Telugu star NTR Jr, whose film ‘RRR’ became a global rage, is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Devara’. It is directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, who is known for ‘Janatha Garage’, ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and ‘Acharya’. The film, which marks second collaboration between Koratala Siva and NTR Jr, also marks Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is also part of the film.
