Indian National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan’s ingenuity and mastery over dance can be best understood through the songs that she worked on. Here’s a look at the dance numbers that Khan injected life and verve into. These tracks would not have the same recall value if the dance moves weren’t as memorable …
‘Dola Re’ (‘Devdas’): To have two beautiful and consummate actors like Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share the frame for a dance sequence would have been daunting for many choreographers, but Khan made the most of it. She came up with classical dances that showcased each actor’s strengths and grace. There were kathak-inspired steps aplenty. According to Bollywood folklore, Rai Bachchan’s ears bled due to the heavy, ornate earrings she wore, but she soldiered on. The song was set against the backdrop of Durga Puja celebrations and Dixit and Rai Bachchan, who played Parvati and Chandramukhi in this film, put their best foot forward. Khan earned a National Award for her choreography.
‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ (‘Beta’): The idea of Dixit thrusting her chest in an orange, embroidered bustier may not find many takers today, but there was something alluring and adorable about Khan’s orchestrated dance moves in this sensuous number. While you may have to discard a few steps such as Dixit crawling sensuously on the muddy ground, it was the impossible dance steps that made this song memorable. Even though some of the moves may make you raise your eyebrows, there’s still some fun to be hand in this semi erotic dance.
‘Hawa Hawai’ (‘Mr India’): This song is proof that Saroj Khan designed steps keeping in mind the character and the actor who will be dancing to the steps. This song, with Sridevi with cascading curly hair and figure-hugging golden gown, was meant to be cheeky and fun and Khan bottled up that essence with her crafty moves. Sridevi’s expressions were as interesting as her dance moves.
‘Ek Do Teen’ (‘Tezaab’): It’s no secret that Saroj Khan brought out the best in Madhuri Dixit. According to reports, they rehearsed for 16 days for the song and it was shot over a week. On the last day, they pulled in a 24-hour shift. But their hard work seems to have paid off. This dance-fuelled song — where Dixit’s character is on stage in front of a lusty crowd — became a turning point for her. “The ‘Ek Do Teen’ song turned the tables for me. Every producer wanted me to do a dance number in his or her film… We were shooting a song for ‘Tridev’. There were three actresses including Sonam and me. Sonam was a bigger star and so, she was made to stand in the centre for half the song. But as soon as ‘Ek Do Teen’ became a hit, the producer changed our positions. I was in the centre,” said Dixit in an earlier interview. This song is a prime example of Dixit and Khan’s successful collaborations.
‘Choli Ke Peeche’ (‘Khal Nayak’): The lyrics of this song were risque and sexually-charged, but the dance moves designed by Khan didn’t exacerbate the raunchy lyrics. Khan made Dixit look graceful even when dancing to a suggestive song.
‘Nimbooda’ (‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’): To watch Rai Bachchan talk about the tartness of a lemon through a series of dance moves is what made this song tick. From her expressions to her enthusiastic moves, there is a lot to love in this sprightly dance number in the romance ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. This song was crucial to the narrative of this love triangle. It’s the dance scene where Ajay Devgn’s character falls in love instantly with Nandini (Rai Bachchan) after watching her dance. Khan made this feisty scene come alive with some interesting and intricate classical moves.
‘Tamma Tamma Loge’ (‘Thaanedar’): Even Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt — who featured in the modern, re-mixed version — couldn’t do justice to the original that featured Dixit. All credit is due to Khan for making this catchy song all about her fluid dance moves. If you thought doing the dab was cool, try nailing her intricate dance steps in this one.
‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ (‘Jab We Met’): If you are in the mood to see a sweet dance number about the trials and triumphs of love, then be sure to check out Khan’s ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a portrait of grace as she chirpily talks about how glorious being in love is. Her expressions are as arresting as the dance moves. This song earned Khan her third National Award honour.
