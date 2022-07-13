1 of 10
India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said that later Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and several others were allegedly involved in a drug racket. She has been accused of being a part of a ‘major criminal conspiracy’ involving her peers and other Bollywood A-listers.
Image Credit: Insta/ rhea_chakraborty
In its draft charges filed before a Mumbai Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Court on Tuesday, the NCB has detailed how between March-December 2020, Chakraborty, her brother, Showik, and 34 others accused in the death case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were part of a plot to finance, procure, sell, transport and distribute drugs.
Image Credit: Insta/rhea_chakraborty
Chakraborty was arrested in the case in September 2020 and was granted bail after almost a month of being arrested over the drug angle in Rajput’s case. She was charged with procuring and financing drugs for him.
Image Credit: ANI
This move came after Rajput, who was 34 at the time, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Police declared his death a suicide, but then began a probe over what drove him to it. Chakraborty saw a deluge of negative press around her following her arrest and release.
Image Credit: Insta/ rhea_chakraborty
The new NCB claim comes soon after news of Chakraborty’s return to movie sets and her unobtrusive presence on social media. She has been posting motivational quotes on her channels. Above: Rhea Chakraborty was among several celebrities who attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding in Khandala on February 19.
Image Credit: Insta/
Chakraborty was last seen in the drama ‘Chehre' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Image Credit: insta/rhea_chakraborty
Chakraborty’s first brush with fame came when she participated in MTV India’s show ‘TVS Scooty Teen Diva’ in 2009. She became the youngest video jockey on MTV.
Image Credit: Insta/ rhea_chakraborty
She got into acting in 2013. Popularity would come a few years later thanks to a role in Telugu movie ‘Tuneega Tuneega’ in 2012.
Image Credit: social media
Her acting credits also include Yash Raj Film’s ‘Bankchor’ and cameo appearances in films such as ‘Half Girlfriend’.
Image Credit: @Team_Arjun
Chakraborty met Rajput in 2013 right after her first Hindi film Yash Raj Films’ ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’. He was getting ready to work in ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’. They got along well, but would not start dating until 2019.
Image Credit: social media