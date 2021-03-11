1 of 8
Veteran actress Karisma Kapoor has shared happy pictures from her daughter Samaira’s birthday celebration in Mumbai.
“You will always be my little princess. Happy 16th birthday,” Karisma wrote alongside the post where she’s seen with her daughter and at least three fancy birthday cakes.
Samaira was born in 2005 to Karisma and then-husband Sunjay Kapur. The actress and the industrialist, whose divorce was finalised in 2016, also share a son Kiaan born in 2010.
Karisma’s sister Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Samaira for her birthday by posting an adorable throwback picture. “You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby. Happy birthday Samuuuu,” Kareena wrote.
According to reports, Kareena and Taimur visited Karisma’s home to celebrate Samaira’s birthday at an intimate party. Also in attendance were Karisma and Kareena’s parents, Randhir and Babita Kapoor.
Kareena recently have birth to her second child, a son, with Saif Ali Khan — their first son Taimur was born in 2016.
While not much is known about her new bundle of joy, the actress shared a glimpse of the newborn on Women’s Day. “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay,” Kareena wrote in an Instagram post.
Karisma Kapoor, part of the famous movie family of Kapoors, made her Bollywood debut in 1991 movie ‘Prem Qaidi’. But she had her major breakthrough with the 1996 film ‘Raja Hindustaani’, opposite Aamir Khan. She went on to have a successful career but went on hiatus for a few years. She made her comeback in the web series ‘Mentalhood’.
