Stars poured out to fete singer Jon Bon Jovi who was honoured as MusiCare's Person of the Year. Bon Jovi founded the JBJ Soul Kitchen Food Bank and his Soul Foundation, a nonprofit that operates community restaurants in three New Jersey cities. His foundation also has helped fund more than 700 units of affordable housing in 11 states and the District of Columbia. Seen in the picture are Lainey Wilson, Brandy Clark, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War And Treaty duo, Honouree Jon Bon Jovi, Sammy Hagar, Shania Twain, Jelly Roll and Rebecca Lovell from the band, Larkin Poe, performing.
Image Credit: Reuters
New Jersey came to the West Coast to kick off Grammy Awards weekend, with native sons Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen teaming up. Bon Jovi hailed Springsteen as “my hero, my friend, my mentor” to a crowd of 2,000 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Instead of performing at the end of the evening as is traditional for the honoree, Bon Jovi got the nearly three-hour show going. He and Springsteen traded guitar licks on “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” as scenes of New Jersey were projected behind them. Springsteen turned up despite losing his mother days back.
Image Credit: AFP
Bon Jovi poses with his band members at MusiCares, the charity arm of the Grammy Awards. Now in its 34th year, the dinner and auction raised money for programmes and services supporting musicians in need.
Image Credit: AFP
Clad in black-fringed leather, Shania Twain sang 'Bed of Roses' as the hall was bathed in red lighting. Bon Jovi touched his hand to his heart as she closed out the ballad. Also seen in the picture is singer Sammy Hagar.
Image Credit: AFP
Bebe Rexha, who has been nominated for her collaborative song, 'One In A Million', with David Guetta, made it for the evening.
Image Credit: Reuters
Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue stunned in neon.
Image Credit: AFP
US musicians John Rzeznik (L) and Robert Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls were among those who performed on stage during the gala. Other performers included Melissa Etheridge, Larkin Poe, Pat Monahan, Damiano David and Van Halen.
Image Credit: AFP