Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is not only a beloved actor in her home country, but has also made strides in Bollywood thanks to her powerful screen presence and movie choices. The talented A-lister tied the knot with her long-time beau and entrepreneur Salim Karim in an elegant ceremony. According to sources, the couple tied the knot at a plush hotel away from the media reportedly in Bhurban, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt ‘ actress' talent manager Anushay Talha Khan shared some inside videos from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram stories. For the wedding th bride looked elegant look in pastel powder blue colored lehenga designed by Faraz Manan whose label has dressed Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor to Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez . The bride paired her outfit with diamond earrings and necklace. But as we wait for official images to drop, here's a look at the man who stole Khan's heart.
Who is Salim Karim? Salim Karim is a business tycoon, and according to reports is the CEO of the startup Simpaisa. He is also a professional DJ, Pakistani media reports say. His startup enables individuals to make payments directly through SIM cards, wrote Pakistani website Samaa.
Mahira has found love the second time around. Back in 2007, she was married to Ali Askari and they had a son in 2009. However, they separated in 2015. For quite some time rumours about her relationship with Salim Karim have been doing the rounds and now the actor has tied the knot with the love of her life.
Reports claim that the newly weds Salim and Mahira have been dating for over five years, before taking the marital plunge. Interestingly, they managed to keep their romantic life away from the media glare. They met in 2017 at the launch event of a television application called Tapmad TV, and were spotted together several times after that. Some reports say they got engaged in 2019 in Turkey.
Just like how they kept their relationship low-key and private, their wedding ceremony was no different. If you look at the images that are now doing the rounds, you see that only a select few were invited for the picturesque wedding. In a few of the videos, the groom was seen dabbing tears as his radiant wife made her way through the aisle. The two also hugged it out, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.
