Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty got married in a dreamy, intimate ceremony at a farmhouse in Khandala with close friends and family in Mumbai. While the ceremony was limited to family and close friends, the bride and groom took to their social media to reveal the first wedding pictures.
Image Credit: Facebook/klrahul
The two painted a glorious picture of marital bliss. The bride wore a blush-toned skirt and top, while the groom wore an ivory tunic with emerald strands around his neck. Both looked resplendent in Indian wear.
Image Credit: Facebook/klrahul
Both Athiya and KL Rahul have always been open about being seen as a couple in public spaces although they were never inclined to talk about their relationship openly in interviews. Very often, Athiya was seen watching her partner KL Rahul's cricket matches around the globe. They have been dating for a few years now and have always been forthright about their love for each other.
Image Credit: Facebook/klrahul
It's now a new norm for Bollywood stars to tie the knot in intimate surroundings. Most celebrity couples are ditching big-fat-Indian wedding style for smaller, more exclusive gatherings. Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose to marry in a similar manner. They got married in their own home in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Facebook/klrahul
Father of the bride Suniel Shetty confirmed to the local paparazzi earlier today that this bride and groom will hold a star-studded reception in Mumbai after the Indian Premier League matches.
Image Credit: Facebook/klrahul
Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty's brother were the first ones to break the news of their nuptials. They distributed sweets to the waiting paparazzi outside their wedding venue.
Image Credit: Facebook/klrahul
Prior to their low-profile glitzy wedding, Athiya was spotted looking like a radiant bride in the pre-wedding ceremony.
Image Credit: IANS
Here's a look at Suniel Shetty, father of the bride, and actor Ahan Shetty, Athiya's brother, right after the much-anticipated wedding. Suniel Shetty was even seen cracking jokes about being a great father-in-law to KL Rahul. Both told reporters in Mumbai that the ceremony had gone off well.
Image Credit: IANS
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are a popular couple in Bollywood and in the sporting world.
Image Credit: Twitter/ANI
It's not the first time that a Bollywood actress has found love in a cricketer. Here's a look at Indian actress and producer Anushka Sharma with her groom and ace cricketer Virat Kohli at their destination wedding.
Image Credit:
If the pictures from the wedding that has just been revealed is anything to go by, the two had a great time celebrating their love today.
Image Credit: insta/klrahul