1 of 10
Celebrities have a penchant for living life on the extravagant side, and nothing screams luxury quite like a sleek set of wheels. The stars have been known to indulge in everything from custom-built rides to the latest high-end models, and they spare no expense in their quest for the perfect car. In fact, they could even buy the moon if they set their minds to it, but for now, they seem content with cruising around in some of the most lavish cars on the planet.
Image Credit: insta/shaleenanathani
2 of 10
The latest celebrity to join the ranks of the automobile elite is none other than the legendary star, Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan just added a Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge to his impressive car collection, and it's reportedly worth more than a whopping Rs10 crore. To celebrate the success of his recent movie 'Pathaan', SRK decided to treat himself to one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world, complete with customisations that will make any car lover drool with envy.
Image Credit: insta/shaleenanathani
3 of 10
One of Bollywood’s rising stars, Kartik Aryan, also knows how to live in style. His car collection is nothing short of enviable. From a sleek McLaren to a jaw-dropping Lamborghini, and even a Porsche, he knows how to make a statement both on and off the big screen.
Image Credit: Insta/kartikaaryan
4 of 10
His love for cars began early on in his career. After delivering a box office hit with 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', Kartik Aaryan received India’s first McLaren GT worth Rs 4.75 crore as a gift from T-Series’ chairperson and producer of the movie Bhushan Kumar. The actor also owns a black Lamborghini Urus, which he brought home after receiving a negative COVID-19 test result, along with a Mini Cooper and a BMW 5 series.
Image Credit: insta/ kartikaaryan
5 of 10
It's clear that the stars spare no expense when it comes to their rides, and with cars like these, it's easy to see why. Ranbir Kapoor, for instance, drives the iconic G-Wagen in white shade. The G63 AMG is previous generation model which uses the massive 5.5 litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine that generates 544 bhp. Whether he is cruising down the street or turning heads on the red carpet, Ranbir’s glitzy cars are the perfect accessories to complete his celebrity lifestyle.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 10
Indian rapper and singer Badshah treated himself to an Audi Q8 costing more than Rs10million in 2022.
Image Credit: Innsta/ badboyshah
7 of 10
‘Mimi’ star Kriti Sanon is doing well for herself and for her latest pat on own shoulder she bought herself a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. The car is valued at Rs24.3 million.
Image Credit: insta/ kritisanon
8 of 10
‘Gully Boy’ actor Ranveer Singh is the third fan of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, thought to be among the luxurious SUVs in the world. The star also owns a stunning red Lamborghini.
Image Credit: insta/ranveersingh
9 of 10
Hrithik Roshan is known for his taste in homes and luxury cars. In his fleet is a luxurious Rolls Royce, estimated to have a price tag of around Rs 7 crores (over Dh3.4 million).
Image Credit: Insta/hrithikroshan
10 of 10
Actor Ajay Devgn, who owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan like SRK, is also a proud owner of luxury cars. His fleet is also commendable.
Image Credit: