'Oppenheimer' (UAE cinemas): Director Christopher Nolan’s film delves deep into the complex mind of this troubled genius Robert J Oppenheimer, credited as the father of the atom bomb. Actor Cillian Murphy takes on the role with unmatched precision. Alongside him, a talented ensemble of male actors, including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, and Rami Malek, shines brightly, contributing to the film's allure. Also watch out for the sharp turn from female actors Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.
‘Sweet Magnolias Season 3’(Netflix): Moving on to the realm of television, the series takes us to the charming southern town of Serenity, SC, where three best friends - Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue - navigate their lives amidst a tightly-knit community. As the season unfolds, Maddie seeks ways to help Cal and deal with her emotional struggles, while Helen faces challenging decisions about her love life, and Dana Sue aims to utilise Miss Frances's check to aid the community. The revelation of the tire slasher's identity sends shockwaves through the town, adding to the drama.
‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ (Apple TV): In the sports world, the documentary offers an intimate and captivating look at the exceptional journey of one of basketball's most influential and skilled players, Stephen Curry. The feature documentary combines private archival footage and insightful on-camera interviews, chronicling Curry's rise from a humble college player to a four-time NBA champion.
‘They Cloned Tyrone’ (Netflix): For those seeking a mix of mystery, comedy, and sci-fi film might be just the ticket. John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx play three individuals who stumble upon a dangerous conspiracy involving illegal experimentation and human cloning in their town. The trio embarks on a journey to uncover the truth and grapples with questioning the authenticity of everything around them.
'Air' (Amazon): The film takes us back to 1984, when Michael Jordan was a rookie and Nike's basketball shoe division was on the verge of closure. The movie follows Sonny Vaccaro, portrayed by Matt Damon, a talent scout for Nike, who believes in Jordan's potential to turn things around for the company. Viola Davis delivers a mesmerizing performance, making "Air" much more than just a promotional feature for shoes.
'Survival of the Thickest' (Netflix): Michelle Buteau brings the soul-baring honesty and self-love at the center of her 2020 memoir to the small screen in this story about a New York fashion stylist (Buteau), who resets her life after a romantic betrayal and discovers just how fabulous she really is.
‘Ghosted’ (Apple TV): A genre-bending love story featuring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. As polar opposites, they find unexpected romance after a memorable date, but when Sadie suddenly disappears, Cole fears he's been ghosted. Unbeknownst to him, Sadie is a secret agent, and their paths intertwine on an international adventure to save the world.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (Disney+): The film continues the thrilling saga of Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne as they explore the enigmatic Quantum Realm. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they encounter strange creatures and face a formidable new adversary, Kang the Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors.
‘Brooklyn 99’ (Netflix): In the mood to unravel this long weekend? Why not go back to this quirky comedy on cops and their precinct. Filled with lovable characters, this series has immense repeat value.
