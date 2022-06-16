1 of 9
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor recently shared photos from her baby shower. The mum-to-be was pretty in pink at the event.
Image Credit: Insta/ sonamkapoor
2 of 9
Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, wore a maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings. She kept her hair loose while posing for a picture.
Image Credit: Insta/ leokalyan
3 of 9
British singer-songwriter music producer Leo Kalyan performed at the baby shower to entertain the guests, then took a picture of himself with Kapoor. Kalyan uploaded the image on social media, writing: "A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower what is life?"
Image Credit: Instagram.com/sonamkapoor
4 of 9
Her sister, Rhea Kapoor, gave fans an inside look at the party, which was full of fun, laughter and friends. The decor looked like a page from a Disney book.
Image Credit: Insta/ rheakapoor
5 of 9
The event, in London, had many cool details such as personalized, handwritten menus.
Image Credit: insta/ sakshichhabramittal
6 of 9
Guests at the event also got return presents – an off-white pouch and a neckpiece with their names.
Image Credit: Insta/ sukeena
7 of 9
Every detail of the decor and set-up at the baby shower was as tasteful and elegant as the mum-to-be Sonam.
Image Credit: Insta/ rheakapoor
8 of 9
Kapoor and Ahuja married in May 2018, and announced the pregnancy in March 2022. They shared pictures from the maternity photoshoot and captioned it, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you, the couple wrote."
Image Credit: Insta/sonamkapoor
9 of 9
Sonam Kapoor’s famous father, Anil Kapoor, was promoting his movie ‘JuggJugg Jeeyo’ when he first commented on her pregnancy. He said, "I was emotional and happy when I got to know [about Sonam's pregnancy]. It is a beautiful thing. These days, moms are a little overprotective. When I overhear things from my wife, I feel you should not be too protective."
Image Credit: insta/Sonam Kapoor Ahuja