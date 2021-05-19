1 of 8
Bollywood celebrities command a massive fan following across the globe and we have often swooned over them and had crushes on these stars. However, celebrities are just like us and have been star-struck by others famous people too. Indian actors have time and again confessed to admiring and even having crushes on Hollywood celebrities. From Shah Rukh Khan crushing over Angelina Jolie to Deepika Padukone having the hots for Leonardo DiCaprio, take a look at the Hollywood crushes of your favourite Bollywood actors.
Image Credit: Insta/kareenafc
2 of 8
Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan, who is a frequent UAE visitor, has no dearth of talent wanting to work alongside him in a movie. The actor however admits there is one person with whom he is longing to act – Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.
Image Credit: Insta/angelinajolie_offiicial and iamsrk
3 of 8
Beauty-queen-turned-actor Deepika Padukone has a soft spot for ‘Titanic’ star – and Oscar winner - Leonardo Di Caprio. She told media in an interview that she and her sister had a huge poster of him in their room and would kiss it good night.
Image Credit: Insta/leonardodicaprio and deepikapadukone
4 of 8
Beware, Deepika! In the competition, you have Bebo with you. Kareena has a massive crush on Leonardo DiCaprio too…!
Image Credit: Insta/leonardodicaprio
5 of 8
Ranbir Kapoor has often confessed to having a crush on Madhuri Dixit. But did you know, he also admires Justin Timberlake’s wife, star Jessica Biel?
Image Credit: insta/ranbir_kapoooor and jessicabiel
6 of 8
Katrina Kaif reportedly likes vampires. No, not really. But she does have a crush on an actor who played one in the ‘Twilight’ movies, Robert Pattinson. Kaif reportedly likes his acting style as well as his looks. (He did some stellar work post the teen series you know…just saying.)
Image Credit: Insta/katrinakaif and robertpattinsonofficial
7 of 8
Rani Mukerji is known for her charismatic performances and her flair for getting under the character’s skin. It’s no wonder that her celebrity crush is one with a dynamite movie list to his credit. Brad Pitt has played everyone from Achilles in ‘Troy’ to Cliff Booth in ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’
Image Credit: Insta/bradpittofflcial and ranimukerji_official
8 of 8
Priyanka Chopra, the Mary Kom of Bollywood, has a crush for two Hollywood hotties: Gerard Butler and Robert Pattinson.
Image Credit: Insta/gerardbutler and priyankachopra