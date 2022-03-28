1 of 8
Looking for the next web series to binge watch? Recently, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council took to Instagram to ask his 14 million followers for suggestions on some shows to watch.
Image Credit: @Faz3
2 of 8
The Dubai Crown Prince shared a snapshot of the responses. And, here's a list of the top 10 recommendations...
Image Credit: @faz3/Instagram
3 of 8
Bridgerton, the Emmy-nominated drama from Shonda Rhimes ("Grey's Anatomy") is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling romance series. With a viewership of 82 million households, it became the most-watched series on Netflix at the time of its premiere, and remains the second most-watched series by total watch time on the platform.
Image Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix
4 of 8
Vikings: Valhalla, the new Netflix series set a century after the events of History’s Vikings, brings us into the tumultuous world of 11th-century Europe. The show is a fictionalised retelling of history. Not everything you see on-screen happened, and some of these characters never actually crossed each other’s paths. However, the series still draws from actual events and people.
Image Credit: Netflix
5 of 8
If you like crime, drama, and action then Peaky Blinders is one of the best shows to watch. Fans swear by the excellent casting of the show too. While it may be a fictional story of the Birmingham underworld, Peaky Blinders is based on the very real existence of a gang by the same name based in the Midlands in the late 19th century.
Image Credit:
6 of 8
Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York's elite that she was a German heiress. Based on a true story, the miniseries is created and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is inspired by the story of Anna Sorokin and an article in New York Magazine titled "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler.
Image Credit: Nicole Rivelli/Netflix
7 of 8
The next on the list is Suits. Set at a fictional New York City law firm, the drama series follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who uses his eidetic memory to talk his way into a job as an associate working for successful closer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), despite being a college dropout who never attended law school.
Image Credit: Netflix
8 of 8
These were followed by Recovery, Korean hit drama series Squid Games, Money Heist, Sherlock Holmes, and Manifest.
Image Credit: