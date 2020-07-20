1 of 10
One of the most talented actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted shelling out major fitness goals as he stepped out for a bicycle ride. The versatile actor, is a fitness lover and never misses out on his workout sessions. Due to the current situation, the actor has not been able to hit the gym, but has found a unique way of keeping himself fit.
We miss Malaika Arora’s going-to-the gym pictures. She clicked a selfie as she stepped out for some work. She captioned it as, ''Let’s do this #newnormal.'' The diva is seen wearing a black outfit and a white mask.
Dangal girl Fatima Shaikh was spotted in all black traditional desi looks, out and about in the Mumbai city. On the professional front, Fatima will be next seen in ‘Ludo’ , 'Bhoot Police' and ‘Suraj Par Mangal Bhari’.
Rajkummar Rao was seen in the city, sporting a very casual look and was seen taking proper Covid-19 precautions by wearing mask.
The Krrish star was spotted leaving his residence, taking all the precautionary measures in a face shield.
Neetu Kapoor was spotted all masked up stepping out for a clinic visit in Bandra, wearing a grey t-shirt and black pants.
Flaunting a sporty look Noora Fatehi was seen in the city in a printed black yoga pants and a sports bra with a mask. The 'Saki Saki' star surely knows how to look glamorous even in work out clothes!
'Jannat' fame Sonal Chauhan was spotted cycling in the fresh air. She opted for an all-white attire, including a neon jacket tied around her waist to complement wearing a black face mask.
Singer Neha Kakkar, who was spotted at Juhu, posed happily for the shutterbugs. She flashed her million dollar smile while posing for the camera.
TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor was snapped by the shutterbugs while she visited Shani mandir in Mumbai. The ‘Naagin 4’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ producer is often spotted at temples.
