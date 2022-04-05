1 of 13
Ramadan Mubarak. We are not the only one wishing you this year. As Muslims from across the world fast from dusk till dawn, their favourite celebrities are taking to social media to wish everyone good health and compassion. Here’s what they are saying. Above: Hina Khan(left) with her mother(right).
Indian TV actress Hina Khan was recently in Dubai, from where she posted Ramadan wishes. She also shared photos of herself in a burkha in the beautiful city.
'Tandav' actress Gauahar Khan was another UAE visitor who has been sharing shots from her trip since the beginning of Ramadan. One of the places she visited was the magnificent Qasr Al Hosn palace in Abu Dhabi. "I had such an amazing time exploring Abu Dhabi," she wrote in the caption, alongside a Reel on Instagram. "They retain their culture so beautifully." She also visited the Shiekh Zayed Grand Mosque, from where she wished everyone. She wrote: “Ramadan Mubarak ! ❤️. If you are planning a trip to the #uae you must visit #Shiekh_Zayed_Grand_Mosque #abudhabi .. it’s an experience to remember. I loved praying namaz in there. It has so much knowledge, message for unity and love and endless divinity.”
Sana Khan may have retired from showbiz, but she’s not quite off social media. Khan has shared a video on her IG handle to wish her fans and followers ''RAMADAN KAREEM 🌙''. In the video, Khan sports a headscarf from her own brand, Haya by Sana Khan.
American-Palestinian music producer DJ Khaled has always been proud of being a Muslim. Khaled has maintained that his faith helps him remain grounded despite his success and hectic schedule. He generally regularly fasts during Ramadan and this year, he shared a post on Instagram from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture. He also shared an image captioned “Keep going”. The image read, "Allah sees, Allah knows and Allah will fix it soon.”
Paul Pogba, who plays football for Premier League club Manchester United, wished his fans, ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ alongside a collage of himself on Instagram. “Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters,” he said in the caption.
Mohamed Hadid, property mogul and dad to supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, shared a graphic that read ‘Ramadan Mubarak’, which he captioned: "Ramadan Kareem and Mubarek, wish peace and tranquility for all … "
Taking to her Instagram story, the supermodel Bella Hadid also shared a graphic and posted: ''☪️I’m thinking about all of my Muslim friends and followers. ☪️Sending strength , love , and ☪️power. ramadan kareem to all 🖤''
Musician Yusuf Islam shared a post on Twitter on the first day of Ramadan from the UK. Known by his stage name Cat Stevens, the musician captioned his post, "Blessed with another month of Ramadan ... A time to get closer to our true nature as mindful beings … time to reconnect."
Mo Salah, the world-class football player of Egyptian nationality, is a devout Muslim and observes fasts during Ramadan. Despite his hectic match schedules, he maintains his religious practices.
Dusk to Dawn’ singer Zayn Malik wishes his fans Ramadan Mubarak every year. Raised by Muslim parents in West Yorkshire, Malik has previously expressed his pride in growing up surrounded by Islamic traditions.
National Award-winning actress Huma Qureshi posted an image of herself on her social media channels, captioning it with a greeting, “Chand Mubarak… Ramadan Mubarak .. a month of prayers peace prosperity love compassion sharing."
Egyptian-American comedian Ramy Youssef drew the inspiration for his Golden Globe award-winning series, 'Ramy', from his own experience of Ramadan. The show follows the life of a young man navigating his life as a modern practicing Muslim in New Jersey.
