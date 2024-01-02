1 of 6
Vidya Balan is called as one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. She has made some remarkable performances in her career since making her big Bollywood debut in 2005. As the actor turns a year older, take a look at her top 5 performances.
Kahaani: ‘Kahaani’ was released in 2012 and helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. In the film, Vidya portrayed the role of a pregnant woman looking for her missing husband during the festival of Durga Puja. The film was a super hit.
The Dirty Picture: 'The Dirty Picture' was based on the life of Indian actor Silk Smitha. She received the National Award for her performance. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the movie was released in 2011 and was declared a blockbuster hit.
Tumhari Sullu: ‘Tumhari Sullu’ was helmed by Suresh Triveni and was released in 2017. She portrayed the role of a housewife who turned into a radio jockey for a late-night relationship advice show. She received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her performance in the film.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Helmed by Priyadarshan, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ was released in 2007 and was a blockbuster hit. Vidya's portrayal of Manjulika received a lot of appreciation for her performance.
Parineeta: Vidya marked her Bollywood debut with 'Parineeta' and received massive responses for her performance in the film. The film was released in 2005 and was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel of the same name.
