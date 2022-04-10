1 of 15
ARMENIA | Have we returned to the pre-Covid days? Maybe not, but we surely are getting there faster than anticipated. At least the hospitality sectors from around the world can feel the pulse of tourism market returning to pre-pandemic levels this summer.
GEORGIA | After almost two years, many countries have finally opened their borders to fully vaccinated travellers. Unvaccinated tourists can also travel provided they produce a negative RT-PCR test result on arrival. Regulations for unvaccinated travellers depend on the country they are travelling to and from.
KENYA | UAE residents can finally take a hassle-free vacation this Eid Al Fitr. Travel agencies and airlines are already reporting higher-than-average bookings in the lead up to the month, with some steep discounts on ticket rates being an incentive to get onto an aircraft.
SINGAPORE | The UAE Cabinet approved the extension of Eid Al Fitr holidays for a week, starting from Saturday, April 30 until Friday, May 6. This means, employees of all ministries and federal entities will enjoy 9-day long holiday. Work will resume on Monday, May 9.
ZANZIBAR | The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that the period from 29 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal 1443 will be a paid holiday for all workers in the private sector. If the month of Ramadan completes 30 days, Eid will be on Monday, May 2 (Shawwal 1). Employees in the UAE, in this case, will enjoy a five-day weekend starting Saturday (April 30) until Wednesday (May 4). The Eid holidays in the UAE are confirmed subject to moon sighting.
SERBIA | Georgia, Armenia and Serbia are the destinations of choice for the upcoming holidays, each providing RT-PCR free travel. That and the weather should be enough to recharge travellers’ batteries preparing them for the high-40s temperatures here. According to industry sources, tour packages to these destinations are already sold out.
THAILAND | Raheesh Babu of Musafir.com said that the travel portal is witnessing a 50 per cent surge in inquiries and bookings for the Eid Al Fitr break. “Previously, we used to see such demands just three days ahead of holiday, but now we are witnessing the same 30 days prior to the break.”
MALDIVES | He said that the duration of the stay has also gone up. “Now we are getting bookings no less than four nights as opposed to three nights in 2019.”
CROATIA | The post-pandemic travellers’ checklist includes visa on arrival (or e-visa), flight durations and affordable deals. “Prices have gone up by 10 to 15 per cent compared to the previous season, but people are now ready to spend that money for a getaway,” said Babu.
NEPAL | Godfrey Lopez of Uranus travels said that March has been the best month in 2022 for the travel industry. He reckons this trend will persist until August. “Expo, easing of travel restrictions and the weather have mainly contributed to the spike, but with Eid travel followed by summer vacation, we can expect the next two months to be quite intense.”
GREECE | This year, inquiries and bookings for Nepal, Kenya, Maldives, Croatia and Eastern Europe shot up in prominence as Eid and summer go-to spots. Due to the ongoing economic crises in Sri Lanka, the bookings to the island remain subdued.
AZERBAIJAN | Two-way airfares to these destinations hover between Dh2,900 to Dh3,200. A return ticket to Kenya is priced at Dh1,800.
LONDON | All flights to the top summer destinations are at 85-95 per cent passenger load factor, offering some impetus for the tourism industry in the months ahead. Travel industry sources say airlines may add more flights to these routes because of the surge in demand.
TURKEY | flydubai and Air Arabia are the popular airlines due to their connectivity and affordable ticket rates.
UZBEKISTAN | Lopez recommends booking tickets well in advance to avoid paying more. He says the fares are expected to surge in coming weeks because of high demand.
