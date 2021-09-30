Reading habits start in a child’s bedroom, so check out our book set recommendations. Image Credit: Unsplash/Stephen Andrews

A whole new world unfolds for a child when he/she opens a book. With every page, the boundaries of their imagination and creativity expand. Reading habits start in a child’s bedroom – there’s no better place to cosy up and escape into new worlds and adventures! As part of Amazon’s Reading Week, we found the best deals on book collections for your child’s bedroom. Don’t forget, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get all these book sets by tomorrow with Prime’s One-Day Delivery! Set your children up for a life-long journey into the world of books, where they will grow their curiosity and expand their horizons. Trust us, your little ones will thank you for it later.

Whether it’s for day reading or bedtime, here are our 5 favourite children’s book collections that you can get on Amazon during Reading Week:

1. Harry Potter Box Set

“This boy will be famous. There won't be a child in our world who doesn't know his name.” Albus Dumbledore, headmaster of Hogwarts, spoke these words in the first book of the series. Over a decade later, that line still holds true. It probably comes as no surprise to you that Harry Potter features in this list. J.K. Rowling’s 7-book series is a modern storytelling masterpiece, with a complex plot and scores of well-written characters. Rowling single-handedly built a whole enchanted universe of witchcraft and wizardry that has honed the imagination of thousands of children.

The plot revolves around Harry Potter, an ordinary boy living with his aunt, uncle, and cousin in London until he finds out he is a wizard with magical powers. He then attends Hogwarts, a school of magic, where he makes friends with Ron and Hermione, and encounters various enchanted adventures.

The writing is simple and entertaining and is perfect to improve your child’s vocabulary. This book is also a great learning pad for your child to imbibe values, such as empathy, acceptance, and being kind to others. The paperback box set currently has a whopping 49% discount.

Suitable for: 8 years and up

Number of pages: 3,872 pages

2. Peppa Pig: Little Library

The Peppa Pig: Little Library book collection is a great way to introduce reading to your little one. If your child is already a fan of the TV series, purchase this set of six small books that perfectly fit in your toddler’s hands.

The book set revolves around a pig called Peppa, and narrates the stories of her family and friends, each of which is a different species of animal. This book is a great way to instill an understanding of diversity, mutual respect, manners and etiquette, and even road safety on young, impressionable minds. The eye-catching illustrations and attractive use of colours make this a fun book for children to enjoy on their own. As a bonus, the backs of the six books combine to make a jigsaw puzzle, so children can play with them after they finish reading. The Peppa Pig: Little Library currently has a 43% discount.

Suitable for: Pre-schoolers between ages 3 to 5

Number of pages: 60 pages

3. Roald Dahl Collection

Roald Dahl’s books vividly capture mundane life incidents as extraordinary, magical events. His characters and plots are etched in the minds of all children who grew up reading his books. Years later, you still feel sorry for little James (from James and The Giant Peach), shiver at the thought of Principal Trunchbull (from Matilda), and wish you were the one who went on Charlie Bucket’s trip to the chocolate factory (from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Roald Dahl’s 16-book collection comprises classics, such as George’s Marvelous Medicine, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The BFG and many others. The books come in a keepsake slipcase, featuring illustrator Quentin Blake’s charming work. The box set currently has a fantastic 68% discount.

Suitable for: 7 years and up

Number of pages: 1,000 pages

4. The Bad Guys

The Bad Guys are Misters Wolf, Snake, Piranha, and Shark who look, sound, and smell bad but are somehow great to get your children into reading. The universe is created by Australian author Aaron Blabey, and revolves around four “bad” guys who are do-gooders.

The 5 books in the Bad Guys box set consist of adventure stories filled with exaggeration, silliness, and humour — everything a child needs to enjoy a good storybook. The books consist of black and white, comic book-style illustrations that can help your child graduate from picture books to chapter books with ease. This box set includes The Bad Guys, The Bad Guys in Mission Unpluckable, The Bad Guys in the Furball Strikes Back, The Bad Guys in Attack of the Zittens, and The Bad Guys in Interstellar Gas. Amazon is offering the entire box set at a 44% discount.

Suitable for: 7- to 10-year-olds

5. Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson is a story of a 12-year old boy who lives an ordinary life with his mum in New York, until he discovers his Greek heritage as the son of Poseidon, the Greek deity of the sea. He then embarks on various quests toward completion of the ‘Great Prophecy’. The entire book develops with Percy’s narration. He has been a relatable protagonist for many children across generations with his funny and sarcastic comments. Rick Riordan, the author of the series, uses his unique writing style to make the book fun, emotional, and informative, all at once.

This book set will introduce your children to Greek mythology, and will help them draw parallels between the modern-day world and the world of ancient Greek deities. This book collection expands your child’s imagination as he/she travels with Percy on his thrilling adventures. The 5 books that are included, are The Lightning Thief, The Sea of Monsters, The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian. The entire collection is 11% off.

Suitable for: 8- to 12-year-olds

Number of pages: 1,840 pages