Ready to wind down with family after a long week? We have put together a list of children's activities taking place in Dubai – from learning about Polynesian culture to painting tigers, here are four things to try this weekend.

1. Explore a Polynesian-themed playground

Get ready to shake, create, and celebrate! Lapita, a Polynesian resort at Dubai Parks and Resorts, has just unveiled Tiki House, an immersive Polynesian cultural playground designed for children.

Children aged 4 to 12 can get ready for a moku (island) adventure and learn about Polynesian culture through many exciting activities. Polynesia is famous for its history, traditional dances, and colourful artwork, which Tiki House is bringing to Dubai.

Tiki House, an immersive Polynesian cultural playground designed for children Image Credit: Supplied

Kids will also get a chance to bust out their moves and groove like island pros learning the hip-shaking hula, meke, a traditional Fijian dance, and the drau ni uto bota toka, a traditional song and dance style.

Open daily from 1.30pm to 5.30pm except Mondays, junior in-house guests can enjoy one-hour complimentary access to Tiki House, while additional access can be purchased at Dh50 per hour for both in-house and external guests.

2. Ditch the screens and head to Aventura Parks

Aventura Parks, the UAE’s largest outdoor zipline and obstacle course playground, is reopening on September 15 for the season.

This season, Aventura Park will host a new Kickstarter experience for children aged five to eight years. The program encourages kids to disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature, through various features.

Zipline into the weekend at Aventura Parks. Image Credit: Supplied

Kids can select from 21 circuit games promoting physical activity and problem-solving, The Nature Lab provides interactive experiments to learn about the natural world, a timed Ground circuit, and a free trampoline ride.

The price is Dh149 per child (above 1.15 metre in height) for up to three hours.

Meanwhile, parents can take a walk through the Ghaf tree forest.

Thrill-seekers can also challenge themselves on the park’s 80 obstacle courses and 24 ziplines. There is also a 3-day flash sale from September 15, with tickets for only Dh99 valid till November 22.

3. Young artists paint and grow

As families transition back into their post-summer routines, Couqley, a French bistro located at the Mövenpick Hotel in JLT’s Cluster A, is bringing back its painting experience for kids. Young artists will have the opportunity to unleash their creativity while recreating ‘Ice Cream and Tiger’ under the guidance of an experienced art instructor.

In a two-hour session, taking place on Sunday, September 16 from 2pm to 4pm, children aged 6 and older will have the opportunity to embark on a creative journey while enjoying the company of their friends.

‘Paint and Grow’ class returns to Couqley

The session is priced at Dh245 per child. The ‘Paint and Grow’ class will include a pre-sketched canvas and painting materials, as well as a snack and beverage from Couqley.

Sign-ups for the Paint & Grow session can be done on the Kidz Love Art website.

4) Read with a dog

Join Yvonne and Boefje, a reading dog, on Saturday, September 16 at 10am for story time at The Pet Shop, DIP.