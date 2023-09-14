Ulti-mutt list of 8 dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in Dubai

2. Arrows and Sparrows

Not only does this café allow dogs, but it also has a special menu for kids. Head to this café with your family for their twisted avocado toast – guacamole, poached eggs, roasted tomatoes, and feta. Open daily from 7am to 10pm, it is in Emaar Business Park, The Greens.

3. Counter Culture Café

Walk your dog around Dubai Marina and head to this casual café to grab a cuppa. From their eggs Benedict to apple cinnamon pancakes, the café is known for its breakfast menu. As the weather gets better, you can find a spot on the terrace with your furry friend, and get some breakfast treats and a drink of water for them too. Open daily from 7am to 10pm, this café is in Dubai Marina Marriott Harbour Hotel and Suites. (Please note that the café terrace is temporarily closed for renovation till September 24.)

4. Lah Lah

The Popular pan-Asian kitchen at Zabeel House in The Greens offers plenty of menu options for pet owners. Their four-legged friends can enjoy with complimentary water bowls and treats served at the restaurant. Pups can run around on the large lawn space and there’s even a dedicated dog lift. Guests with pets are required to dine on Lah Lah’s outdoor terrace. The restaurant is open Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 12am and on Fridays and Saturdays from 12pm to 2am.

5. Little Neighborhood Restaurant

Looking for the perfect place to enjoy a coffee, brunch, lunch, or dinner without leaving your pet behind? At this restaurant, your pups are welcome to join you, if you opt to sit outside on the terrace. Little Neighborhood Restaurant is located in Golden Mile, The Palm Jumeirah, and is open daily from 7am to 10pm.

6. OUIBar + Terrace

Located inside Radisson Red Hotel, a pet-friendly hotel, OUIBar + Terrace welcomes guests and their fluffy friends in both indoor and outdoor areas. Plus, there’s a doggy menu, so you can order dog-friendly snacks and get water bowls for your pet pup. The restaurant is open daily from 6.30am-1am.

7. Social Company

Situated in The Greens, a pet-friendly neighbourhood, this restaurant welcomes pet owners to bring their dogs to both indoor and outdoor areas. Doggies are rewarded with treats and fresh water throughout the evening. Social Company is located in Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, and is open daily from 6.30am to 12am.

