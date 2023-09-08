11 restaurants offering new dishes, deals and more in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

We have good news for foodies as there are new business lunches, menu offerings, food deals and more across Dubai and Abu Dhabi to try.

Offers to enjoy during daytime

Aamara, a Silk Route inspired restaurant, is offering a business lunch. Guests can enjoy the five-course meal with dishes such as seekh kebab, steamed bao, butterfly prawn, lamb nihari, dal makhani, and more. The menu is available daily from 12 to 3:30pm.

Michelin Guide-recognised restaurant, Carnival by Trèsind, has introduced a business lunch as well. Available from Monday to Friday, between 12 and 3:30pm, the menu includes pumpkin kulcha, podi idly with coconut and curry leaf espuma, chicken momos, shami croquette, and more.

Ladurée, a French patisserie chain, has an afternoon tea offering daily from 12pm onwards. Guests can enjoy coffee, tea, hot chocolate, finger sandwiches, mini Viennoiseries and more.

Michelin-starred Torno Subito is inviting guests to try out their brunch called ‘Sabato in Riviera’ every Saturday from 1 to 4pm. Guests can enjoy a selection of Italian dishes and beverages. They also have a ladies’ night on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 11pm with food and unlimited beverages at a discounted price.

Try out the brunch at Torno Subito. Image Credit: Supplied

New dishes, restaurants to try

Avobar has opened at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. Guests can enjoy healthy dishes paired with speciality coffee. Highlights include avocado on toast, fig Danish pastries, baklava croissants and more.

This National Schnitzel Day, Reef and Beef will serve the classic German Schnitzel dish to guests. You can try out the dish on September 9.

More deals…

Café Java at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is celebrating Chef Appreciation Week by giving guests a complimentary dessert. Taking place on September 12, from 1 to 3pm, guests can enjoy a complimentary Nutella crepe from the cafe's live cooking station when they show their appreciation to the chefs by saying ‘Thank you, chef’.

Sports fans can catch the 2023 Ryder Cup golfing action at a number of restaurants across Abu Dhabi. Hickory’s Restaurant at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Hawksbill Restaurant at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, and Roots Bar and Kitchen at Yas Acres Golf and Country Club have introduced themed menus to celebrate. Guests can try Italian-inspired mushroom risotto and mozzarella fungi pizza. If they support team USA, they can try buffalo chicken wings and chargrilled burgers, or if they are cheering for Europe, they can try out the chicken croquettes or fish and chips. The dishes are available from September 29 to October 1.

Bombay Bungalow has announced that guests can enjoy live entertainment as they enjoy a meal at the Indian restaurant, every Tuesday, from 8 to 11pm. Diners can come in for a night of ‘Unplugged JJ’ performance by Jayraj Jadaga.

Prato at the Trump International Golf Club has a two-for-one pizza offer on Mondays from 4 to 7pm.

Pure Sky Lounge in Dubai has offers for guests to try. Their ‘sunset happy hour’ takes place daily from 5:30 and 8:30pm. They have a two-for-one offer on selected beverages and a live house DJ performance from Wednesday to Sunday. They have a gents’ and ladies’ night every Wednesday from 9pm to midnight. Guests can enjoy unlimited selected beverages at a discounted price, and a 35 per cent discount on the a la carte food menu.