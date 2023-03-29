What started as an unassuming dad agreeing to an innocent manicure session from his daughters soon turned into a full makeover. Many minutes and a cancelled Zoom meeting later, American actor Dwayne Johnson found himself resembling a character from the web series, Money Heist, complete with a black twirly moustache and all.

The former wrestler, also known by his ring name ‘The Rock’, shared an adorable video of his daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tia, 4, giving him an eye-catching makeover on Instagram.

The video posted on March 26 and the pictures shared on March 28, shows the 50-year-old proud dad sitting with his shaven head covered in a neon pink lipstick shade, a twirly mustache, a French beard, and a hint of a unibrow.

While the photos went viral with more than 4 million likes, the video has garnered over 8 million likes, over the last four days. His fans found the makeover hilarious and many took to the comments to refer to the Black Adam star as ‘Pink Adam’.

In the caption of his video, Johnson said that his daughters had asked him if they could give him a quick makeover. Since he had a Zoom meeting scheduled in 10 minutes, he agreed for them to “only do my nails and make me look handsome”.

“… my two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgement,” Johnson wrote, noting that he spent “…an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face.”

“I don’t need more makeup, I think I’m good,” he was heard saying in the video in an unsuccessful attempt to put an end to the makeover session. But, the video shows Jasmine and Tiana having a blast putting lipstick all over their father’s head — and showing no signs of slowing down.

When Johnson suggests that perhaps he doesn’t need more makeup, Tia vehemently disagrees. She dashed to get some makeup tools shrieking: “Tools! Daddy, you need blender!”

Meanwhile, Johnson’s older daughter Jasmine was heard disputing whether her father is a boy. When Johnson argued: “I am a boy,” his daughter responded: “You’re a girl.”

Johnson shared photos with the hashtag #MaybeIDoNeedBlender. Image Credit: Instagram/@therock

“Hey, they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up – daddy’s in,” Johnson wrote in the caption, ending it with the hashtag “#MaybeIDoNeedBlender”.

Instagram fans are loving Johnson’s video. Many said this was a very good parenting example, as he was making time for his daughters.

Instagram user @matthewbula's: “Times like this with your kids bring good fond memories for them and you. Great to spend quality time with your kids. Wish more parents would take such positive interaction. Far too many are absent. And that's a problem.”

And, @askvinh's posted: “This is so beautiful! I love how present you are with your kids mate.”