Dubai: The smoky aroma of marinated meat being grilled, the crackling sound of corn being roasted, and the sweet scent of barbecued marshmallows – it’s that time of the year, when families in Dubai plan outings to enjoy the cool weather. We have put together a list of approved barbecue spots, where adults can enjoy the cool breeze, while children play safely. So pack your barbecue items, check the weather forecast (link to gulfnews.com/weather), and pick one of these spots to head to.

1. Creek Park

Visit one of the city's popular parks located alongside Dubai Creek and use one of the many free-to-use barbecue pits within the park. The Creek Park has ample green spaces and areas where children can play, as parents set up the barbecue equipment.

Enjoy the stunning views of the water, and the botanical gardens; try a hand at mini-golf or the go-kart track. There's even a cable car that provides spectacular aerial views.

Location: Dubai Creek

Creek Park entry fee: Dh5 per person. Entry is free for children below the age of two.

2. Zabeel Park

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

According to the Visit Dubai website, Zabeel Park is one of the largest parks in Dubai – approximately the size of 45 football fields. It is also home to the Dubai Frame. Here, you will find dedicated areas for barbecues dotted across the green park, set near the shade of tall palm trees. Young ones have plenty to do with a children’s amusement complex and an expansive ‘edutainment’ centre. If you feel adventurous during the cookout, you can try some mini-golf, skating, skateboarding, or racing along the BMX track.

Location: Zabeel area, near Al Jafiliya Metro Station

Zabeel Park entry fee: Dh5 per person, but the entry is free for people of determination and children below 2 years old.

3. Mushrif Park

Picture used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Gulf News archives

This is a great spot for families that love adventure. At Mushrif Park, apart from barbecuing, you can enjoy several recreational activities, including the Aventura Adventure Park, with a treetop, zipline-based obstacle course for both adults and children. The park is also well known for its variety of birds from the Middle East – keep an eye out for the Arabian babblers, yellow-throated sparrows, or the rare pallid scops owl.

Location: Al Khawaneej St, Mushrif – Dubai

Mushrif Park entry fee: Dh3 per person or Dh10 per car. Entry for people of determination is free.

4. Mamzar Beach Park

Nestled alongside a picturesque corniche, is the Mamzar Beach Park, lined with trees. Take your pick of more than 30 public barbecue spots, each offering fabulous views and plenty of fun. The park features five beaches, jogging tracks, swimming pools, children's play areas, and watersports like jet skiing for thrill seekers.

Location: Al Mamzar Beach Street, Al Mamzar, Dubai

Mamzar Beack Park entry fee: Dh5 per person or Dh30per car. The entry is free for people of determination and kids below two years.

5. Hatta Hill Park

Image Credit: Supplied

Venture out to Hatta, the exclave of Dubai. Set up your barbecue station at Hatta Hill Park. Climb the tower at the highest point of the hill for a captivating view of the rolling Hajar mountain range. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head back to the park to make the most of running tracks, sports fields, and children's play areas. Add a trip to the Hatta Wadi Hub to your itinerary for some adrenaline-boosting fun.

Location: Hatta

Hatta Hill Park entry fee: Free

6. Al Qudra Lakes

NAT_160121_ALQUDRALAKE-ARAMZAN Al Qudra lake, a man-made lake near Bab Al Shams in Dubai, attracting the residents from all over to UAE to visit this beautiful location. The Al Qudra Lake spanning across 10 hectares in the middle of Seih Al Salam desert and close to Bab Al Shams is home to over 140 species of birds. Occasional sigtings of gazzelles and desert foxes. It has become a weekend spot for people to camp and enjoy the nature and millions of stars on the sky from naked eyes. Poto: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Away from Dubai’s skyscrapers, Dubai’s deserts offer plenty of space for a family picnic. Head to Al Qudra Lakes, part of the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve, and soak up the views and wildlife at this serene getaway. While there are no dedicated barbecue facilities on-site, you can come prepared with your barbecue equipment. But remember to clean up once you're done to avoid damaging the protected environment. With temperatures dipping in the coming weeks, make sure to pack some warm winter clothing, as it tends to get cooler at night.

Location: Al Qudra, Dubai

Al Qudra entry fee: Free

7. Safa Park

Safa park in Dubai. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Located along the Dubai Canal, Safa Park is one of the oldest parks in the Emirate. The park has designated areas for barbecuing – ask the helpful staff or guards around the park, and they will guide you to the correct location. The park also has plenty of playing space for children.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Safa