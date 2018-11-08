Now the president can a breathe a little more easily. Sessions is gone, and in his place is Matthew Whitaker, who, as acting attorney general, formally takes charge of the Russia probe. Whitaker looks to be the kind of loyalist Trump lacked in Sessions. Whitaker has publicly warned Mueller against straying into Trump’s finances, calling any such probe, yes, a “witch hunt”. He has also publicly mused how one might go about eviscerating the Mueller investigation without formally disbanding the whole operation. All this makes it transparently clear that Whitaker should promptly recuse himself — which, alas, is precisely the reason why Trump has promoted him in the first place.