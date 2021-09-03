A look at the Expo 2020 Emirates pavillion. Image Credit: Social media

Just a month away from start of the Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE leadership has confirmed that the country is fully ready to host the world’s largest cultural extravaganza ever.

While the nation is promising an unprecedented experience for the world, top leadership, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces have reaffirmed the nation’s readiness to host the world.

Both the leaders took to the Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the full preparedness of the UAE and the resolve of the nation to give an unforgettable experience to people from 191 nations attending the six-month long event starting Oct. 1, 2021.

World Expos have been held every five years since the first in 1851 at The Crystal Palace in London. The event through its history explores solutions to the pressing challenges of the time. Each event comes with an overall theme. Expo 2020s is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

Reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to make it one of a kind in the history of this global event Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid said in a tweet on Wednesday: “The event will go down in history for the ideas and inventions that will benefit humanity for years to come.”

The Expo will welcome millions of visitors from across the globe to join the making of a new world throughout a six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, humanity, and world cultures. Fittingly, the event coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, a celebration of the great strides the nation made during the past five decades.

While the event is expected to give a significant boost of $33 billion to the UAE economy, overall, it is estimated to add 900,000 jobs between 2013, the year in which the Expo was awarded to the UAE and 2031.