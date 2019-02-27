Additionally, this word (awry) somehow happens to find itself in the top five words that this person is fond of using. Which means it gets said a lot. Now here’s the thing: all the times I’ve heard him use it, I’ve never heard anyone else step in, bravely or snobbishly take your choice, to correct him. Which has led me to conclude that: a) most of those who hear ‘awry sounding like it rhymes with lorry’ just ignore it and move on with their lives, like I do, or (b) a lot of them hear the word and keep silent because they think that’s the right way of saying it. (Which, in an odd sort of way, includes myself because I’m one of the silent majority, too.)