But no, apart from that, I’ve never been anywhere proximate with ‘cute’, so it came as a surprise. But only for two nanoseconds. In that time, I realised that his first sentence “Hi dad” was indeed addressed to me, but his second was certainly not. He was addressing his newfound friend — a stray pup — that had followed him up the drive to his home and was demanding his attention. His third sentence was: “I’m in a bit of a pickle, dad.” At first, I thought he may have lost his job, what with redundancies becoming as common as apples. But he proceeded to tell me about the pup that had literally dogged his tracks home from the bus stop and was refusing all attempts to find its way home, wherever home was. “What should I do?” asked my son. “I cannot leave it outside, it’s already quite dark and it’s so tiny, and so ... cute. I’ll send you a pic.”