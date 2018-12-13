The millennials that I know, often wonder why would one pore over the newspaper when one can watch all the action, with sound effects and moving pictures, on television screens, laptops and smartphones? The younger generation is moving clearly in that very direction, although it is not clear if the internet is their gateway to news and informed opinion, or whether it is merely a solution to the short attention span that they have. They just sieve out the information that they crave for and need. For them, it is all about “practicality” of things. Communications theorist Marshall McLuhan said: “People don’t actually read newspapers. They step into them every morning like a hot bath.” I quote this to anybody who undervalues the hard copy of the newspaper.