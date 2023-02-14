As top movers and shakers converge in Dubai for the World Government Summit 2023, all eyes are on Madinat Jumeirah, where key players share knowledge and exchange views on challenges and opportunities facing the world.

A global platform that brings together presidents, prime ministers, policymakers, top experts, and leaders from various fields, World Government Summit 2023 offers a valuable platform for governments and public sector organisations to showcase their leadership, expertise, innovative projects and initiatives.

Deliberating upon the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, the focus stays on the role of technology in shaping the future, and how governments and other stakeholders can harness this power of innovation to create a better world for all.

World Government Summit 2023’s agenda will focus on shaping a better future for humanity, and features a wide range of sessions and discussions, covering topics such as climate change, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and health care.

Led by experts from government, industry and academia, these deliberations provide a stage for the exchange of ideas and best practices. But what sets the World Government Summit apart is its focus on global governance and the role of technology in shaping the future.

This has, in the past, led to collaborations and partnerships that have had a positive impact on society and the world at large.

As our world becomes more interconnected and digital, technology is playing an increasingly important role in shaping the future. The need for collaboration and cooperation among governments and other stakeholders becomes all the more important in this challenging climate.

A host of challenges

The latest edition of the summit promises to be particularly significant given the range of challenges that the world faces today. From climate change to artificial intelligence, the challenges that we face are both daunting and multifaceted, and require the cooperation of governments, leaders and experts. This is key to developing effective solutions.

For instance, the UAE, which is leading the march of innovation, is working to develop and launch a tutor powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the country’s education minister told WGS delegates on Tuesday.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber at the WGS 2023: 'We need a major course correction' on climate change Image Credit: Gulf News

Addressing a session at the World Government Summit 2023, Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Education, noted, “The Ministry of Education will be working with partners like Microsoft, OpenAI and other tech companies to ensure that AI technologies are used to enhance the quality of learning and education.”

Al Falasi pointed at UAE’s commitment to utilising technology to improve the quality of education and to “provide our students with the resources they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world”. Prioritising learning and work is going to central towards achieving and improving generational changes.

Pertinently Dubai, the host city for the summit, is itself a symbol of the region’s transformation. In just a few decades, Dubai has emerged as a global hub for commerce and innovation, thanks to the vision of its leadership, strategic location, supportive business environment, and commitment to excellence.

Speaking about Dubai, the actor Idris Elba remarked at the summit, “Dubai is an incredible tourism story. The power of the narrative to come check it out. It is a very good story. Dubai should win an Oscar.”

Dubai’s vision

An important part of Dubai’s vision for the future, World Government Summit reflects the city’s commitment to innovation and development. By successfully hosting the summit over the years, Dubai is able to position itself as a leader in the field of governance and innovation, and to build relationships with experts and leaders from around the world.

At the same time, the summit has played an important role as an effective platform for dialogue and collaboration. In an era of increasing polarisation and nationalism, it is more important than ever to find ways to work together to solve the problems that humanity faces.

WGS provides a tremendous opportunity for experts from different cultures to come together and share their perspectives, and to identify areas of common ground. By working together, there is scope to develop solutions that are more effective and equitable, and that are more likely to be accepted by the people who will be impacted by them.

Going forward, there has to be a reset of workforces to establish new mindsets, work models, national development, and upskilling.