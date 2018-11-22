There is growing unease at Brussels over Italy’s debt, both the extent of it and also the manner in which it is being handled over the long-term. Having wrestled with the issue of Greece’s long-term debt and fiscal woes for the past decade, there’s little appetite within the Eurozone, the European Central Bank or indeed the commission for another debt crisis. That’s why Italy’s bonds are being carefully monitored. The yield — or the interest rate paid — by Rome to borrow money is rising. Germany is financially solid, for example, and pays a low yield for its 10-year bonds. The spread between Italian and German bonds in now 319 points — and widening. In other words, the budget uncertainty in punishing Italy on the bond markets.