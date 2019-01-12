The only party that is likely to benefit from any deterioration in relations between Washington and Ankara over the fate of the Kurds is Daesh, especially as Kurdish fighters will be more concerned about defending their own territory if they fear they are about to come under attack from the Turkish military. This is how the Kurds responded this time last year when Turkey invaded a Kurdish enclave in northeastern Syria, prompting Kurdish fighters to abandon their fight against Daesh to defend their homeland.