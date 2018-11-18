Much the same happened a few years later when a number of leaders from different ethnic communities attempted to form a council and invited me to chair a group dealing with negative stereotyping of ethnics in the media. Leadership of the ADL not only objected to my involvement and boycotted the meeting, but waged a campaign calling on others to join them. We fared no better with liberals in the peace and human rights community. When the Palestine Human Rights Campaign applied for membership in the Coalition for a New Foreign and Military Policy, we were told there had to be a vote among the existing member organisations. We won the vote, but nevertheless we were pressed to withdraw our application because three Jewish organisations said they would withdraw in protest if we were admitted. Two years later, the same thing happened when the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee applied to the Coalition. We protested and insisted on a public meeting of the membership to make our case. Of the more than 50 groups in the Coalition, again only the same three objected. They argued that our entry would “discredit the Coalition in Congress” and would result in a loss of funds for their work. Liberals, being liberals, we were excluded.