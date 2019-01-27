In Maine, when it gets as cold as it is right now, the lakes begin to sing. If the ice is clear, a single stone tossed onto the surface can make a sound like a Jedi light sabre. If there’s snow on top, what you hear is the ice expanding, the water moving beneath. It’s an unworldly music like whale sounds, or the groaning of a wooden ship at sea. Then there is the hitting of the axe on a log. When I’m home, I like to split wood in the driveway on cold afternoons, trying to find just the right place in the grain to chop. I love wielding an axe, as if I am an elderly, willowy version of Gimli the Dwarf. I’m not a very good wood chopper, though. Sometimes I miss, or get the axe head stuck. Then I have to pry it out and try again. I love the sombre sound of ice falling from a tall pine tree and on the frozen ground. Twenty-one years ago, during the ice storm of 1998, our family was without power for almost two weeks. melting snow on the wood stove so we could have enough water to flush the toilet, and reading books out loud by the light of flashlights and candles. At night my children shined a light on the dead television, and I sat in that light, imitating their favourite shows.