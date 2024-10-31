As I reflect on the journey and the path we’ve walked to empower children and youth globally through education, I am both tremendously proud and deeply concerned.

Proud of the impact we’ve made for millions of children and youth, but concerned that our global education systems remain broken and unfit to prepare the next generation for the future that awaits. In this age of technological disruption, climate change, and growing inequalities, our current educational models are simply outdated.

I clearly remember that we faced similar challenges with the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), where we failed to achieve MDG 2 on universal primary education by 2015.

I fear that history could repeat itself with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) on quality education, and the 2030 deadline could pass without fulfilling the promises made all those years ago when the SDGs were born, unless and until bold transformation takes place now. It is crucial to rewire our approach to education to ensure that future generations are not only prepared to survive, but also empowered to thrive.

Dubai Cares’ Framework for Global Education Transformation was born out of this urgent need. It’s a vision rooted in the belief that education must evolve beyond outdated approaches, into something more dynamic, relevant, and inclusive.

Navigating a complex world

Over the years, I have seen first-hand the power of education to change lives, lift communities, and unlock potential. Some of the most impactful approaches are the ones that are rooted in an ecosystem perspective and cross-sectoral collaboration, and most importantly those that equip students with the tools to navigate a world filled with complexity and uncertainty.

The world is no longer the one I grew up in, nor the world many of us were educated for. Our children face a future defined by rapid technological advancements, climate challenges, and shifting economic realities.

Yet, many of our schools are still teaching as if the world hasn’t changed. We need to shift from rote learning and standardised testing to fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

We also need to nurture emotional intelligence, resilience, and a deep understanding of sustainability, so that students are prepared for the challenges ahead. Our Framework for Global Education Transformation offers a blueprint for this shift.

It’s about moving beyond traditional classrooms and embracing a learning model that encourages curiosity, collaboration, and adaptability. Education is no longer simply about academic knowledge — it’s about preparing young people lead, innovate, and build a better world. It is about creating the human of the future.

The Framework is not a conceptual one; it is rooted in evidence of what has worked across our sector over the decades. We recognise that the urgency of education transformation necessitates action. And so with the Framework as an anchor, and the feedback from our sector, we moved to action quickly.

Global Education Solutions Accelerator

That’s why we launched the Global Education Solutions Accelerator (GESA) right at the heart of COP28 UAE, to solidify our call to put education at the heart of the global sustainability agenda. GESA’s mission is to rewire education to enable 2.1 billion people across 10 countries to realise their fullest potential in a new education ecosystem that puts the human being at the center of thinking and doing, with our Dubai Cares’ Framework serving as its guiding tool.

I truly believe that we are at a crossroads. We can either continue with incremental changes that don’t address the root of the problem, or we can embrace the opportunity to reimagine education from the ground up. At Dubai Cares, we have chosen the latter, and we are not alone. Through GESA, we are calling on governments, businesses, civil society, and individuals to join us in this effort.

The challenges we face are global, and so must be our solutions. Education is the most powerful tool we have to shape the future. It’s not just about filling classrooms — it’s about igniting a sense of purpose, curiosity, and agency in every child and youth.

It’s about preparing them to lead us into a future where considerations for people and planet are in harmony. Together, we have the power to make this vision a reality. The time for transformation is now.