This Franco-Italian diplomatic spat shouldn’t be exaggerated. It contains as much commedia dell’arte as it does sinister elements. It does not mean the EU is about to break apart. Nor does it mean the far right is set to overrun the European parliament — these forces are divided and diffuse, and polls show they won’t have a majority. But it shows — just like Brexit — how swiftly polarised domestic politics and the proliferation of hate-filled rhetoric can easily morph into acrimonious situations and open ruptures between nations that not long ago appeared to have solid partnerships and friendship. It shows the fragility of the ground we’re walking on in Europe today.