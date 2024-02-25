"The Book of Love" stands as a testament to Kelly Link's virtuosity — it is a novel full of magic, love, and the intricate nuances of human relationships. In this debut work, Link unfurls a narrative that transcends the boundaries of reality, captivating readers with her imaginative storytelling.

Set against the backdrop of the quaint coastal town of Lovesend, Massachusetts, the story unfolds late one night in a high school classroom bathed in fluorescent light. Here, three enigmatic figures—Laura, Daniel, and Mo—reappear after a year-long absence, defying the confines of mortality.

Alongside them stands their unassuming music teacher, a harbinger of secrets and sorcery, who offers them a chance at redemption through a series of mystical tasks.

Beyond constraints of genre

As Laura, Daniel, and Mo navigate the labyrinthine corridors of their past, they grapple with the weight of their resurrection and the spectre of their untimely demise. Yet, their return does not go unnoticed, for their newfound existence attracts the attention of otherworldly entities, each with their own inscrutable agenda.

In writing "The Book of Love," Kelly Link goes beyond the constraints of genre, blurring the lines between speculative fiction and literary prose. It is filled with pictures, drawings, writing, and posts from more than 300 artists and writers from all around the world.

Through her evocative imagery and deft characterisation, Link breathes life into a cast of characters who grapple with the complexities of love, loss, and the inexorable passage of time.

Yet, beneath the surface of this enchanting narrative lies a meditation on the nature of existence itself—a testament to the enduring power of storytelling to illuminate the darkest corners of the human soul.

A dreamlike work

As readers, some of them young, embark on this mesmerising journey, they are invited to immerse themselves in a world where magic and reality converge, where love reigns supreme even amidst the shadows of uncertainty.

As Link said in a recent interview, "Well, and I think like all young people, they are really smart about some stuff. Some stuff they haven’t figured out, some stuff they’re wrong about, but I’m not sure that’s only specific actually now to being a teenager."

With "The Book of Love," Kelly Link invites us to ponder the mysteries of the universe, to confront our deepest fears and desires, and to embrace the transformative power of storytelling—a testament to the enduring legacy of one of literature's most visionary voices.