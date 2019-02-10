Fourthly, this issue is also politically charged in Ireland beyond the DUP. Last year was the 20th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement. While the deal has achieved significant success, it now faces a potentially major new test with Brexit with the spectre of a North-South ‘harder border’ and the threat of renewed sectarian tensions between Protestants and Catholics. Lord Trimble, for instance, who was first minister of Northern Ireland at the time of the Good Friday Agreement, winning the Noble Peace Prize, has previously said that any Brexit deal that leaves Northern Ireland with special status in the EU would kill a key tenet of the 1998 peace accord that there would be no constitutional change without majority consent in Northern Ireland. And he warned of the possibility that loyalist paramilitary groups could be provoked into action, again, if that core principle of consent was threatened.