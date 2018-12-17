People disagreed about the economic impact of leaving the EU, but everyone agreed that if we voted to leave we would really leave; and above all everyone agreed that this was it — that the vote before us was a once in a generation decision. Time and again the British people were told that before voting Leave they should weigh up every possible negative consequence for their children and their grandchildren, precisely because there could be no second chance. To reinforce the message the public were bombarded with warnings of the damage they would do to their incomes and the cause of world peace.