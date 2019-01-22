Ilhan Omar, the other Muslim woman now in Congress, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York wore Suffragist white on the day of the swearing-in. Noting she is the youngest congresswoman in history, Ocasio-Cortez made explicit the fact that her success is not a story of bootstraps but of a web of support. From these women, the message is clear: Their strength comes from collaborative, generational efforts to move toward the good. The promise of America is not the possibility of individuals going at it alone and achieving in a high-profile way as a result, and the purpose of politics is not personal empowerment.