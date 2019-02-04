I would like to give a warm welcome to Pope Francis who is visiting the UAE this week. As a Muslim resident of this beautiful country, I am extremely grateful that he accepted the invitation of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. It is his first visit to any Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country, which makes it an even greater honour for all residents of the UAE.