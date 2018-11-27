- A reader highlights how the concept and meaning of feminism has changed that it is being misused.
Google has defined a feminist or feminism as seeking to establish equal opportunities for women. But since the advent of feminism, the word has confused most of our society. Feminists have called India a largely patriarchal society, governed primarily by men.
Political agencies found it a good opportunity to fool citizens. By the time people grow up, get educated and understand the ill effects of the divide and rule policy, the politicians enjoy the fruit of their labour for decades. Feminism has found a use in day to day politics by politicians or media in their language, policies, substandard discussions and more. People are using the term, without any meaning.
Hindu monk and mystic, Swami Vivekananda, said: “There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly on only one wing.” Thus, in order to achieve the status of a developed country, India needs to transform its women force into an effective human resource and this is possible only through the empowerment of women.
Let’s have a look into the difference between women empowerment and feminism. To empower women means to encourage women from various sections of society. It means granting women the chance to make life choices and express her thoughts freely.
Today, feminism is all about fighting for equality but it is being misused. Is feminism all about equality for women or something else? But feminism nowadays is not about empowering women and because of this, women are looking weaker. It is being used as a tool to get sympathy from Non Profit Organisations (NGOs).
We all are well aware of the various crimes against women that take place, and know the situation of those suffering. However, I think that feminism is not actually helping women. Why do we need it then?
Each individual has a lot of misandry in them. It is often shown and projected that men kill and rape women, but people don’t show that women can also kill and commit crimes. Some feminists have tagged crime to a particular gender and thus they have always portrayed women as ‘the victim’. People often accept feminism as something that involves punishing men.
If we are feminists and fighting for equality then the fight is for all citizens that need it. Fighting for favours is not being feminine. This makes women more weak and powerless. Recently, feminism has not only hurt men, but it has also been a disadvantage to women.
- The reader is a lawyer and blogger.