Political culture and etiquette appears to be at the nadir in India, the largest democracy in the world. The leaders use obscene language to tarnish the image of other political parties and in the process demean themselves and conveniently forget about the elements of decency and good behaviour. We have had a few such examples recently including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, embracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mockingly, while winking at his colleagues. These things were unheard of in the glorious parliamentary history of India and its oldest party, the National Congress. What has happened?