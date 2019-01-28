What you need to know:
- Reader discusses how we can all be better versions of ourselves.
Close your eyes, and imagine the best possible version of yourself. Is that version similar to the kind of person you are right now? Can you become that person with a few minor improvements? Or, is your current self completely different to what you want to be?
If you feel like you’ve got a long way to go, don’t worry. Self-actualisation, or reaching your full potential can be tricky to achieve.
Self-actualisation refers to the need for personal growth and development throughout one’s life. To self-actualise, you must always strive to expand your horizons as a human being and fulfil lower order needs to attain higher order ones. To achieve success, you must always seek it. The potential to self-actualisation is something that lies within us all.
Such people have certain characteristics and follow certain values. They embrace the unknown, rather than fearing it. They focus on solving large problems, rather than focusing on smaller ones.
They are open-minded towards new ideas and the beliefs of others. They have a strong feeling of personal freedom and autonomy. Self-actualisation sounds a little vague, and people tend to define it differently.
One way of looking at it is to consider writing your personal eulogy, which could consist of your achievements in your professional or personal life. Now, you have to make this a reality.
By achieving self-actualisation, one gains inner peace, master the emotions, contribute to society and becomes a role model for others. Use your imagination, and don’t be afraid to think big.
Achieving self-actualisation takes time, but who doesn’t want to try and become the best version of themselves?
- The reader is a pupil of a Dubai school.