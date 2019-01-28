It is not clear yet what Priyanka’s strategy would be in UP. As of now, the signs are that under her leadership, the party will go it alone in the state. It has a lot of ground to cover. The Congress was drubbed in the last general elections — in 2014 — and again in the 2017 assembly elections. They lost out on community votes: Muslims and Dalits (lower caste). The alienating performance of Adityanath has since come to the Congress party’s aid. The reassuring image remake of Rahul, too, is likely to consolidate the secular votes of the state against the BJP. But it is not clear exactly how the alliance of Yadav and Mayawati will influence the electoral outcome.