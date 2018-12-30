So much for looking backward at the year we are leaving behind. The problem, of course, is that, like that camel in the poem, we can only feel apprehension as we now run headlong into the year that awaits us — 2019. I learnt a long time ago, that the true test we face in life is not how we accomplish the goals we set for ourselves, but how we confront the unexpected challenges that lay before us. We can only predict some of what 2019 will bring. Democrats will be in control of the House of Representatives and they will not give Trump an easy time. They will begin the year with an inherited government shutdown and a president still insisting that they find $5 billion (Dh18.35 billion) in the budget to build his wall (the one he had insisted would be paid for by Mexico). Any compromise they may reach with the White House will need to be approved by the Republican-controlled Senate.