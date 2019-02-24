One benefit of driving children to and from school is you get to be the metaphoric “fly on the wall”. To be that fly, you have to be in that very narrow bandwidth in terms of your child’s age. The cute toddler just off to kindergarten is going to demand your attention, for it is the age when you are their fount of all knowledge. So you buckle him or her up in the car seat, taking the opportunity to shower the sun-reddened cheeks with kisses, get the chubby paws wrapped around biscuits and toys and once you are buckled in yourself and out on the road, you hold a lengthy conversation in motherese about the day in school.